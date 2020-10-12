Azerbaijan destroys 3 more Armenian UAVs (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army has destroyed 3 another unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.

On the night of October 12, Azerbaijan Air Defense Units have destroyed 2 UAVs in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, and today at about 10:00 – 1 UAV in the direction of the Aghdam region, the ministry added.

News.Az