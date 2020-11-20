Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army enters Aghdam district: Defense Ministry

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani army enters Aghdam district: Defense Ministry

According to a trilateral statement signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia, the units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Aghdam district on November 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday. 

Ministry added that photo and video footages from Aggdam district will be presented during the day.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      