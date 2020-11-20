Azerbaijani army enters Aghdam district: Defense Ministry
20 Nov 2020 09:04
According to a trilateral statement signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia, the units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Aghdam district on November 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Ministry added that photo and video footages from Aggdam district will be presented during the day.