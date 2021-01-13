Azerbaijani FM discusses host of issues with Pakistani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday evening for bilateral talks with his Pakistani Counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

In the talks, the two foreign ministers reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-Azerbaijan bilateral ties including possibilities for enhanced collaboration in fields of oil and gas, agriculture, railways, education, and also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Earlier upon his arrival, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood welcomed the visiting dignitary.

In a statement on Twitter, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Azerbaijan is Pakistan’s long-standing friend and partner, and we work closely on matters of common interest at the regional and international fora.

“Pakistan and Azerbaijan are bound by a relationship anchored on common historic, religious and cultural links,” he said.

News.Az

