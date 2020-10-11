Azerbaijani president calls Armenia's firing rockets on civilian population of Ganja ‘war crime’
11 Oct 2020
Politics
Armenia has grossly violated the ceasefire regime and fired rockets on civilian population of Ganja city, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his Twitter account.
The head of state described this as a war crime and a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.