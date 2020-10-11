Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president calls Armenia's firing rockets on civilian population of Ganja ‘war crime’

Armenia has grossly violated the ceasefire regime and fired rockets on civilian population of Ganja city, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his Twitter account.

The head of state described this as a war crime and a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.


