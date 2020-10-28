Death toll from Armenia's missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda rises to 21 (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 28, at around 13:00 Armenian armed forces fired on densely populated area of Barda district, where trade facilities are located, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan informed.

Armenia launched the attack by using cluster bombs, which are prohibited by the international law. Some 21 civilians were killed and at least 70 people were injured as a result of the missile attack. Civilian infrastructure and transport vehicles in the city were severely damaged.

Meanwhile, the civilian injured as a result of Armenia’s shelling of Garayusifli village, Barda district on September 27 has died in hospital.

Currently, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking all necessary investigative measures.

