407 Azerbaijani civilians injured in Armenian military aggression

As many as 93 civilians were killed and 407 others injured as a result of the attacks on Azerbaijan’s residential settlements by the Armenian armed forces from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said on Monday.

Moreover, 504 civilian facilities, 120 multi-apartment residential buildings and 3,326 private houses were damaged by Armenia’s military aggression.

