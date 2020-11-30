ANAMA starts demining territory for future road to Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work on demining territories, where the road, transmission lines, and water supplies to the liberated city of Shusha will be laid, has started, Chief of the Operational Headquarters of ANAMA (Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action) Idris Ismayilov said on Monday.

Ismayilov noted that the time framing of the work is yet unknown.

“These areas have difficult terrain, and the clearance of mines and unexploded shells is mainly carried out manually. Therefore, it's difficult to name a specific date for completion of the work,” he added.

News.Az