Another video of Azerbaijani Army’s entry to Kalbajar district

According to the trilateral Statement signed by the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijan Army entered the Kalbajar district on November 25.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry presents another video footage showing the entry of Azerbaijani Army units to Kalbajar district from Dashkasan direction.

