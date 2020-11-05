Armenia again violates ceasefire on border with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Units of Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army located at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using mortars and small arms, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Starting from the evening hours on November 4 to 04:50 on November 5, the positions of Azerbaijan’s military units located in Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkesan districts of Azerbaijan were fired intermittently by Armenian troops from the direction of Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis regions of Armenia.

News.Az