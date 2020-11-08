Armenia again violates ceasefire on state border with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces units fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army located at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using mortars and smaller arms, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Starting from the night of November 7 to November 8 until 05:00 (GMT+4) in the morning, the positions of Azerbaijani military units located in Tovuz, Gadabay, and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan were intermittently fired by the Armenian troops from the direction of Berd, Chambarak, and Vardenis regions of Armenia.

News.Az