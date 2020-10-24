Armenia at state level continues terror attacks against Azerbaijani civilians – presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia at the state level continues to commit terror attacks against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Saturday.

Hajiyev stressed that in accordance with the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office’s statement, as a result of missile attack at Azerbaijan’s Tartar district 16-year-old Orkhan Ismayilzade was killed.

“Despite the efforts of the doctors, 13-year-old Russian citizen Artur Mayakov, died in the hospital, after being severely wounded during a missile attack with SCAD missiles on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on October 17,” Hajiyev said.

“Artur Mayakov arrived in Ganja to see his aunt,” assistant to the president added.

“Through the support of the Executive Power of Ganja and the Alexander Nevsky Church in Ganja, Mayakov will be buried in accordance with the Christian traditions,” Hajiyev said. “The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed the Russian embassy about this incident.”

“Presently, the Armenian Armed Forces continue to fire at the Azerbaijani cities located on the front line by using heavy artillery and other types of weapons,” assistant to the president added.

“As opposed to Armenia, Azerbaijan does not fire at civilians and civilian facilities,” Hajiyev said. “Such requirements as military necessity, legitimate military objectives and responses established in international humanitarian law are strictly taken into account.”

“As foreign journalists who have visited Khankendi say, the Armenian side uses terrorist tactics, placing firing points inside and near civilian facilities," assistant to the president said.

Hajiyev called on civilians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories to stay outside the military facilities.

"As Supreme Commander, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed, Azerbaijan does not target the Armenian civilians,” assistant to the president said. “We are ready to render all humanitarian aid and support to civilians and military personnel wishing to go over to Azerbaijan's side. The Armenian military-political leadership is responsible for the war and war crimes, adventures committed against civilians.”

News.Az