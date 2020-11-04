Armenia continues violating ceasefire on border with Azerbaijan
Armenian armed forces fired again at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army on the countries’ state border using mortars and small arms, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
On November 4, from 01:08 to 08:10, the positions of Azerbaijan’s military units located in Tovuz and Aghstafa districts of Azerbaijan were periodically fired by Armenian troops from the direction of Armenia’s Berd district.