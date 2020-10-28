Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijan’s human settlements and positions of Azerbaijani army’s units located on the two countries’ state border using small arms at different times of the night and morning on October 28, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Thus, the territories of Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkasan, and Gubadli regions of Azerbaijan were fired upon by the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Berd, Chambarak, Vardenis, and Gorus regions of Armenia.

From 07.35 to 09.00 in the morning, the territory of the Aghjabedi region came under Armenian fire.

News.Az