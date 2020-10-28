Yandex metrika counter

Armenia fires rockets at Azerbaijan’s Tartar citiy

Armenian armed forces, violating the humanitarian ceasefire, continue to fire rockets at Azerbaijani civilians and civilian infrastructure, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

At 10:15 on October 28, the Armenian armedforces fired at the city of Tartar and the territory of the district with Smerch MLRS.

No one was injured.


