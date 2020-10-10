Armenia grossly violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the ceasefire declared on Saturday at 12:00, the Armenian army attempted to launch attacks in the directions of the Aghdere-Terter and Fuzuli-Jabrail front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

At the same time, a number of Azerbaijan’s settlements are subjected to artillery fire from the Armenian armed forces.

Armenia’s attempts to attack were successfully repulsed by the Azerbaijani army. Adequate retaliatory measures are being taken against the Armenian army.

News.Az