Armenia subjecting Gubadli district to artillery fire: Azerbaijani MoD
- 30 Oct 2020 12:53
- Azerbaijan
At present, the Armenian armed forces are subjecting to artillery fire the territory of the Gubadli district from the direction of the Goris district of Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Azerbaijan Army Units will take adequate retaliatory actions.