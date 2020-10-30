Yandex metrika counter

Armenia subjecting Gubadli district to artillery fire: Azerbaijani MoD

At present, the Armenian armed forces are subjecting to artillery fire the territory of the Gubadli district from the direction of the Goris district of Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday. 

Azerbaijan Army Units will take adequate retaliatory actions.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

