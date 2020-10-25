Armenian armed forces forced to retreat, suffering losses (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to attack in the course of the battles in the Gubadli direction of the frontline.

Due to the resolute actions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army, Armenian armed forces lost up to 50 servicemen and were forced to retreat, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sunady.

As a result, four auto vehicles full of ammunition and one armored vehicle of the Armenian troops were seized.

News.Az presents the video footage of seized war trophies.

News.Az