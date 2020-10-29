Foreign diplomats arrive in Barda, which is under Armenian shelling

The Armenian armed forces have fired at the territories of Azerbaijan's Barda and Goranboy districts, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and foreign diplomats accredited in the country are currently in Barda.

News.Az