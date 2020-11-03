Armenian armed forces suffer big losses: Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct an offensive in the direction of Agdere, Aghdam and Khojavend districts on November 3, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

As a result of the decisive measures taken by the Azerbaijani divisions, the Armenian Armed Forces’ attack was repulsed and while suffering big losses, the Armenian troops were forced to retreat.

Currently, the Azerbaijani Army fully controls the operational situation.

News.Az