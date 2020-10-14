Armenian ceasefire violation leaves another Azerbaijani civilian dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces flagrantly violating the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10 at 12:00, including norms and principles of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, continue terrorist acts against our civilian population.

On October 14, early in the morning Tartar District was subjected to rocket attacks and heavy artillery bombardment from various directions, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said Wednesday.

Today at about 9 am, Adavat Akhundov, born in 1969, resident of Narli settlement, Tartar District, was killed by shrapnels hitting the yard of his house. The house was severely damaged.

Necessary investigative measures are currently carried out by the prosecution authorities.

News.Az