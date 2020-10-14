Armenian military aggression: 43 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 214 injured since Sept. 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 43 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 214 injured as a result the shelling and missile attacks of the Armenian armed forces from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said Wednesday.

Moreover, some 277 civilian facilities, 1,505 houses, and 66 multi-apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the Armenian military aggression.

News.Az