Armenian military aggression: 43 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 218 injured since Sept. 27
- 15 Oct 2020 13:08
- Azerbaijan
As many as 43 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 218 others wounded as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces from Sept. 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said Thursday.
The Armenian military aggression also caused damage to 290 civilian facilities, 1,592 houses and 79 multi-apartment buildings.