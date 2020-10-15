Yandex metrika counter

Armenian military aggression: 43 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 218 injured since Sept. 27

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian military aggression: 43 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 218 injured since Sept. 27

As many as 43 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 218 others wounded as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces from Sept. 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said Thursday.

The Armenian military aggression also caused damage to 290 civilian facilities, 1,592 houses and 79 multi-apartment buildings.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      