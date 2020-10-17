Armenian military aggression: 60 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 270 wounded since Sept. 27
17 Oct 2020
- Azerbaijan
As a result of ongoing Armenian military attacks from September 27, 60 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 270 got wounded, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said Saturday.
Some 327 civilian facilities and 1,704 houses were damaged.