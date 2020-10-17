Yandex metrika counter

Armenian military aggression: 60 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 270 wounded since Sept. 27

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian military aggression: 60 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 270 wounded since Sept. 27

As a result of ongoing Armenian military attacks from September 27, 60 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 270 got wounded, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said Saturday.

Some 327 civilian facilities and 1,704 houses were damaged.

News about - Armenian military aggression: 60 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 270 wounded since Sept. 27


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      