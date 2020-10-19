Yandex metrika counter

Armenian military aggression: 61 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 282 wounded since Sept. 27

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian military aggression: 61 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 282 wounded since Sept. 27

As many as 61 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 282 others wounded as a result of Armenia’s attacks against Azerbaijani civilians from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Monday.

Some 341 civilian facilities, 1,846 houses, and 90 apartment buildings were damaged.

News about - Armenian military aggression: 61 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 282 wounded since Sept. 27


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      