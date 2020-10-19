Armenian military aggression: 61 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 282 wounded since Sept. 27
As many as 61 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 282 others wounded as a result of Armenia’s attacks against Azerbaijani civilians from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Monday.
Some 341 civilian facilities, 1,846 houses, and 90 apartment buildings were damaged.