Armenian military aggression: 1,941 houses and 382 civilian facilities in Azerbaijan damaged
- 20 Oct 2020 12:27
- Azerbaijan
As many as 61 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 291 others wounded as a result of Armenia’s attacks against Azerbaijani civilians from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Tuesday.
Some 382 civilian facilities, 1,941 houses, and 90 multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged.