Yandex metrika counter

Armenian military aggression: 1,941 houses and 382 civilian facilities in Azerbaijan damaged

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian military aggression: 1,941 houses and 382 civilian facilities in Azerbaijan damaged

As many as 61 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 291 others wounded as a result of Armenia’s attacks against Azerbaijani civilians from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Tuesday.

Some 382 civilian facilities, 1,941 houses, and 90 multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      