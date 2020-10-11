Yandex metrika counter

Armenian military suffers heavy losses as result of Azerbaijan’s airstrikes

Azerbaijan Air Force against the units of the 41st separate artillery regiment of the occupying country, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Armenian side suffered numerous losses both in manpower and military equipment and was forced to flee from the battlefield.


News.Az 

