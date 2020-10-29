Yandex metrika counter

Armenian missile attack kills another civilian in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy

One more civilian was killed by Armenian armed forces in Tap village of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page.  

“Missile landed on the roof of a house. Armenia's war crimes continue,” Hajiyev wrote.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

