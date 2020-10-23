Armenian side's information about artillery shelling of Azerbaijani positions by Iran is false - MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The news spread by the Armenian side about the artillery fire by Iran at Azerbaijani positions after the alleged entry of a suicide-drone belonging to the Azerbaijani Army into Iranian airspace, is false and another misinformation of the enemy.

The Defense Ministry told News.Az that the Armenian side, panicked by our taking control of the Iranian-Azerbaijani state border, is spreading such false information and is trying to harm the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, which has deep historical roots, is successfully developing in political, economic, religious, cultural and other spheres.

Not having received the necessary support from the international community, and seriously concerned also about the successful development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, the military-political leadership of Armenia sees the way out in the dissemination of false and slanderous information.

News.Az