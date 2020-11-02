Armenian troops retreat suffering heavy losses after failed attempt to attack Azerbaijani positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day on November 1, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to attack the Zangilan site of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Armenian troops fired at the positions of Azerbaijani Army units using mortars and various large-caliber weapons in order to seize a number of favorable high grounds in this direction, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Armenia’s intention to attack was detected in time by Azerbaijani troops and as a result of the successful operation, the opposite side suffered heavy losses.

During the battle, the Armenian side, which lost about 30 personnel, was forced to retreat to the territory of Armenia.

Due to the vigilance of Azerbaijani units’ military personnel, Armenia’s Su-25 attack aircraft, which attacked Azerbaijani positions from the air, was also shot down.

News.Az