Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani army’s border positions

Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani army’s border positions

Armenia’s armed forces once again attempted to aggravate the situation on the state border with Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

Starting from 11:10 on October 19, units of Armenia’s armed forces stationed in Berd and Vardenis regions of Armenia using large-caliber weapons fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Tovuz and Dashkesan regions, respectively.


