Armenian war crimes: 69 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 322 injured
- 28 Oct 2020 11:40
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
As many as 69 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 322 got injured as a result of Armenia’s military attacks from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said on Wednesday.
Some 415 civilian facilities and 2,338 houses were damaged as a result of Armenia’s war crimes.