Armenia’s all legitimate military targets aimed at civilians will be destroyed, Azerbaijan warns

Armenia’s all legitimate military targets aimed at the civilian population and settlements of Azerbaijan will be destroyed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Armeia's defense ministry admitted that the operational-tactical missile systems destroyed by the fire strike have been on combat duty on the territory of the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan and they were in a state of readiness for use. There were no civilian facilities and infrastructure on the territory, the Azerbaijani ministry said.

These operational-tactical missile systems were targeted at civilian facilities and infrastructure in Azerbaijan. The allegations of the Armenian defense ministry that the human settlements of Azerbaijan were not shelled from the territory of Armenia are an obvious lie.

It is an indisputable fact that Ganja, Mingachevir, and other human settlements of Azerbaijan came under fire from the territory of Armenia.

Azerbaijan has no military targets and interests in the territory of Armenia. On the contrary, Armenia, opening fire from its territory on the populated areas of Azerbaijan, deliberately tries to expand the geography of the conflict.

The ministry declared that in order to ensure the safety of its civilian population and human settlements, Azerbaijan will continue to reserve the right to neutralize legitimate military targets.

