Armenia’s military aggression leaves 98 Azerbaijani civilians dead

As many as 98 Azerbaijani civilians were killed as a result of the recent aggression by the Armenian armed forces, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said on Monday.

Some 93 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in missile attacks by the Armenian armed forces, and 5 others died in mine explosions.

Moreover, Armenia’s missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s residential settlements left 410 civilians wounded, and 4 others were injured in mine explosions.

News.Az