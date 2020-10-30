Yandex metrika counter

Armenia’s Smerch missile launcher used to shell Barda destroyed (VIDEO)

The firing position of the Smerch missile launcher belonging to the Armenian armed forces, which fired at the peaceful population and civilian infrastructure in the Azerbaijani city of Barda, was identified by Azerbaijani Army units, the Defense Ministry reported.

On October 29, at about 15:18 (GMT+4), the Smerch missile launcher was destroyed by the precise fire of the Azerbaijani Army units.

The Defense Ministry presents a video footage showing the destruction of the missile launcher.


News.Az 

