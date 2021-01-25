Assistant to Azerbaijani president: U.S. can contribute to peacebuilding process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

We hope the new U.S. administration will cooperate more actively with the South Caucasus region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev stated during a virtual discussion of the Atlantic Council, leading U.S.-based think tank.

Hajiyev said the U.S. could contribute to the peacebuilding process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He noted that the U.S. has extensive experience and initiatives in peacebuilding in the post-conflict period, and they can contribute in this direction in the region of the South Caucasus.

Hajiyev stressed that the U.S. can play an active role in peacebuilding and post-conflict reconstruction both unilaterally and as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair.

Noting that "smart" green cities will be created in the territories liberated from occupation, H. Hajiyev added that there are great opportunities for the U.S. private sector in this process.

