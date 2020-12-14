Azerbaijan announces amount of aid to its civilians affected by Armenian aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed an order on additional measures to compensate for damage caused to the civilian population as a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of Azerbaijan from September 27 through November 9 this year.

According to the order, for the aim to meet the necessary social needs of the affected civilians at the initial stage and to eliminate damage to their household items and personal property, in connection with the damage caused to the property of the civilian population as a result of the Armenian aggression on the territory of Azerbaijan from September 27, 2020, there must be paid the following financial assistance:

- 6,000 manat ($3,529) due to damage to household items in destroyed or heavily damaged houses for each family, 1,500 manat in connection with damage to personal property for each family member;

- 1,000 manat ($588.2) on other damaged residential buildings for each family.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to organize funding in the amount specified in this order.

The relevant local executive bodies were instructed to ensure the payment of material assistance provided for by this decree to the owners of residential buildings or their legal representatives through the bank.

News.Az