Azerbaijan announces volume of funds allocated for restoration of liberated territories

Azerbaijan considers allocating 2.2 billion manats for the restoration and reconstruction of its territories liberated from occupation, according to the draft state budget for 2021.

The draft state budget for 2021 envisages the allocation of 2.2 billion manats for the restoration of cities and villages liberated from occupation, creation of modern infrastructure on these territories (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health care, culture, restoration of housing and communal and other necessary infrastructure and cultural and historical monuments, construction of residential buildings, etc.).

News.Az