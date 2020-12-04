Azerbaijan Army honors memory of Patriotic War martyrs (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a minute of silence was observed at 12:00 in the Combined Arms Army, Air Force, Naval Forces, Army Corps, formations, military units, and special military educational institutions in order to pay tribute to the memory of the Shehids (martyrs) of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az

On December 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on the commemoration of martyrs of the Patriotic War.

Commemorative events to honor martyrs of the Patriotic War will be held in all mosques, churches and synagogues of all the cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces died in the Patriotic War. Currently, 1,245 servicemen are being treated in medical institutions.

News.Az