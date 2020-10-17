Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan avenges attack on Ganja: Large number of Armenian forces, equipment destroyed (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
A large number of Armenian forces and military equipment were destroyed in various directions of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The Azerbaijani ministry has released a video footage showing the destruction of Armenian forces and military equipment. 


News.Az 

