Azerbaijan calls Armenian attack on Ganja ‘act of terrorism’

Armenia’s latest missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city is an act of terrorism, Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told a briefing in Ganja on Sunday.

He noted that Armenia on the one hand pleas for truce, on the other hand dishonorably commits an act of terrorism against the civilians.

“They [Armenians] resort to such dishonorable acts to compensate for their failures on the battlefield,” Hajiyev added.

