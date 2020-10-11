Azerbaijan calls Armenian attack on Ganja ‘act of terrorism’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s latest missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city is an act of terrorism, Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told a briefing in Ganja on Sunday.

He noted that Armenia on the one hand pleas for truce, on the other hand dishonorably commits an act of terrorism against the civilians.

“They [Armenians] resort to such dishonorable acts to compensate for their failures on the battlefield,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az

