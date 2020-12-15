Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan condemns US decision to impose unilateral sanctions on Turkey

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan condemns US decision to impose unilateral sanctions on Turkey

Azerbaijan condemns the decision of the U.S. to impose unilateral sanctions on Turkey for the acquisition of S-400 air defense systems and considers this step against Turkey as the application of double standards, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that the United States, an ally, did not respond to Turkey's proposal to resolve this issue through dialogue and diplomacy,” read the statement.

The ministry stressed that as always, Azerbaijan stands by Turkey and supports its position based on international law and justice.

Baku called for urgent steps to be taken to resolve this issue, which includes Turkey's national security, through dialogue.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      