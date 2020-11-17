Azerbaijan constructing road from Fuzuli to Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

An automobile road is being built from Fuzuli to Shusha, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on November 16.

The head of state made the remarks during a visit to Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

“The foundation of the Fuzuli-Shusha highway is being laid today. I heartily congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion. This road is very important because this road leads us to Shusha, the crown of Karabakh,’ he said.

“Many roads have been built in our country in recent years. I can say that more than 16,000 kilometers of roads have been built since 2004, and these roads are of high quality. According to this indicator, Azerbaijan is in the leading position in the world. But this road has a special significance. As I said, this road leads to Shusha. At the same time, this is the first project to be implemented in the liberated lands,” the head of state added.

News.Az