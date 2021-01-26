Azerbaijan demines over 2,200 hectares of land in Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Aghdam districts

Azerbaijan demines over 2,200 hectares of land in Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Aghdam districts

Azerbaijan demines over 2,200 hectares of land in Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Aghdam districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, more than 2,200 hectares of land suitable for cultivation have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Aghdam districts, Deputy Commander of Engineering Troops, Colonel Jeyhun Jafarov told journalists on Tuesday.

He noted that sowing work is underway in most of the demined territories in order to contribute to the development of the country’s economy.

“Besides, a further 92 hectares of land have also been demined,” Jafarov added.

News.Az