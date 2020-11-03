Azerbaijan destroys Armenian ammo depots (VIDEO)
The Azerbaijani Army has destroyed two more ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
As a result of actions taken by Azerbaijani Army units today, two more ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces located near Khankendi were destroyed, the ministry noted.