Azerbaijan destroys Armenian ammo depots (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani Army has destroyed two more ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

As a result of actions taken by Azerbaijani Army units today, two more ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces located near Khankendi were destroyed, the ministry noted.


