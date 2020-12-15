Azerbaijan discloses list of servicemen, civilians released from Armenian captivity (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons has announced the list of servicemen and civilians, who were released from Armenian captivity and hostage thanks to appropriate measures taken and brought to Baku on December 14.

The State Commission noted that the following people were released from captivity and brought home.

1. Serviceman Yahya Abdinov (born on December 30, 1999)

2. Serviceman Emin Bakhshaliyev (born on January 22, 1988)

3. Serviceman Mobil Ahmadzade (born on April 24, 1999)

4. Serviceman Omar Alakbarov (born on January 11, 1985)

5. Serviceman Sharif Aliyev (born on December 20, 1995)

6. Serviceman Anar Aliyev (born on June 28, 1992)

7. Serviceman Nurlan Alizade (born on January 2, 1992)

8. Serviceman Nahid Hamidov (born on January 5, 1991)

9. Serviceman Bayram Karimov (born on February 3, 1992)

10. Serviceman Amin Musayev (born on July 4, 1994)

11. Serviceman Valiahad Valiyev (born on March 5, 1998)

12. Serviceman Nuraddin Yolchuyev (born on October 14, 1998)

13. Civilian Shahbaz Guliyev (born on May 9, 1968)

14. Civilian Dilgam Asgarov (born on September 30, 1960)

Currently, the abovementioned military personnel and civilians are being examined and treated.

News.Az