Azerbaijan discloses number of schoolchildren killed in Armenian attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the attacks by the Armenian armed forces, which lasted for over six weeks, 10 Azerbaijani schoolchildren have been killed and 16 wounded since September 27, said Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev.

Amrullayev made the remarks at an event dedicated to the International Day of Human Rights.

The minister noted that 54 educational institutions were destroyed as a result of the attacks.

Amrullayev also spoke about the measures that are being taken to ensure the continuation of the learning process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the event, the minister also highlighted the Virtual School platform, created in cooperation with Microsoft to switch to online learning.

“More than 1.3 million students and more than 120,000 teachers are registered to participate in this platform,” Amrullayev added.

News.Az