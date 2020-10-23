Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan neutralizes four more UAVs of Armenia

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan neutralizes four more UAVs of Armenia

Azerbaijan has neutralized four more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Friday.

On October 23, starting from 03.00 to 09.00, the two UAVs of the Armenian armed forces were determined and destroyed by Azerbaijan Air Defense Units.

The two other UAVs were downed to the ground by means of special equipment, the ministry noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      