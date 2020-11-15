Azerbaijan gives time for Armenia to withdraw troops from Kalbajar until Nov. 25

Azerbaijan gives time for Armenia to withdraw troops from Kalbajar until Nov. 25

Azerbaijan gives time for Armenia to withdraw troops from Kalbajar until Nov. 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia conveyed a request for Azerbaijan through Russia to give time to withdraw troops from the Kalbajar district until November 25.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev stressed at a briefing Sunday that Azerbaijan agreed to give time to Armenia.

Hajiyev stressed that the schedule for the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Lachin and Aghdam districts remained unchanged.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

News.Az