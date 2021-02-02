Azerbaijan has not only restored its territorial integrity, but it has also destroyed Armenian fascism – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has not only restored its territorial integrity, but it has also destroyed Armenian fascism and savagery, President Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with the Azerbaijani Television.

“The pro-Armenian, anti-Azerbaijani and Islamophobic circles that want to cast a shadow over our just cause today must know that the contemptible Armenia seized and destroyed all our infrastructure by occupying our lands,” the head of state said.

“I have visited Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, and the city of Shusha. The city of Aghdam is completely destroyed. There is not a single safe building. There is one half-destroyed mosque, which was also desecrated by the Armenians. There is not a single building left in Fuzuli. There is only a three- or four-storey building of a military unit. There is a military unit at the entrance to the city of Jabrayil, but there is no city. In Gubadli and Zangilan, only a few houses remain, and they are in dilapidated condition. They also used those houses as a police station, and therefore as a military base. There is not a single safe building in the villages along the road. All the buildings in the villages have been destroyed and looted,” he added.

President Aliyev pointed out that this picture is now shown to the whole world, and this must be done.

“For many years, the Armenian leadership and its supporters were hiding this as if there were no such thing. Representatives of international organizations in those regions were also covering it up. This looting, this savagery, this hostility must attract the attention of the whole world. That is why we invite journalists and representatives of the diplomatic corps. We need to invite more of them so that everyone can see this. We have not only restored our territorial integrity, but we have also destroyed Armenian fascism, we have destroyed Armenian savagery. Although we did not completely liberate our region from fascist ideology, we have destroyed most of it. Therefore, our glorious victory is of great importance for the region and for the world, the head of state concluded.

News.Az