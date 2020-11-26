Azerbaijan introduces temporary restrictions on testing asymptomatic persons for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Temporary restrictions have been introduced for testing asymptomatic individuals for coronavirus.

According to TABIB (Management Union of Medical Territorial Units), due to the fact that many tests are carried out during the day, it affects the workload of laboratories. As a result, the test results are released with some delay. To eliminate this problem, it was decided to introduce temporary restrictions for testing asymptomatic individuals.

News.Az